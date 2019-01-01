'Thanks for everything' - Juventus bid Medhi Benatia farewell

The Morocco centre-back is set to continue his career in the Qatari top-flight after the Bianconeri reached an agreement with Rui Faria's side

Juventus have sent their best wishes to Medhi Benatia upon the completion of the defender's move to Qatar Stars League outfit Al Duhail in an €8 million deal.

The 31-year-old leaves the Allianz Stadium after a successful stay that spanned across two-and-a-half seasons where he won two Serie A and two Coppa Italia titles and one SuperCoppa Italia.

Having found playing time limited, with just five appearances in the Italian top-flight this term, Benatia has opted to team up with the second-placed team in the Qatari top-flight.

The club announced that Al Duhail are expected to pay the €8 million fee in two instalments.

"Juventus salutes Benatia after two and a half seasons together," read the club statement.

"A great ability to always respond to the call, to do it with high-level performances and scoring goals that have earned a Cup.

"For all this we sincerely thank Benatia, wishing him the best for his professional future."

Article continues below

After impressing on loan in the 2016-17 campaign, Benatia made a permanent move to Turin from Bayern Munich n June 2017 and was a core member of their defensive set-up.

His contribution was notable during last season's Coppa Italia final against AC Milan where he scored a brace that handed Massimiliano Allegri's side a 4-1 win over the San Siro outfit.

Benatia scored three goals in 40 Serie A appearances, two goals in six cup outings and played 14 games for the Old Lady in the Uefa Champions League.