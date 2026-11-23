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Spanish referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez is back at the centre of controversy at Barcelona after Fermin Lopez's red card against Villarreal sparked anger at the Catalan club, particularly as the incident brought back memories of previous refereeing decisions that drew protests from Hansi Flick and his players.

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Spanish newspaper Sport report that Hernandez Hernandez has already clashed with Barcelona during Flick's time in charge, pointing back to the Clasico in the 2024-2025 season. The Catalan side were closing in on the La Liga title at the time, and the officiating that night sparked widespread protests.

Barcelona led Real Madrid 4-3 in stoppage time when Fermin Lopez won the ball, drove towards the penalty area and lashed a powerful right-footed shot into the net.

Then VAR called the referee over to review it. That infuriated the player and his team-mates, not least because the officials had already ignored Barcelona's appeals for a penalty after a possible handball by Tchouameni earlier in the game.

The protests grew louder when reports emerged that the words "Thank God" could be heard during the VAR review. Inevitably, people started asking what had gone on inside the VAR room.

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Barcelona's players made no secret of their frustration. Flick didn't hold back either, using his press conference after the Villarreal game to point out that his side had run into problems with the same official before.

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The row didn't end with the decisions on the pitch. According to the newspaper, Fermin vented his anger by telling the fourth official "don't mess with me", although the paper didn't regard that as a direct insult to the officials.

Fermin was quick to leave the pitch after his red card. Flick, meanwhile, protested so furiously that the German coach picked up a yellow card for his complaints.

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Barcelona now fear a two-match ban, which could rule Fermin out of their La Liga games against Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Madrid.

The disciplinary committee is expected to deliver its verdict on Wednesday, and the Catalan club reserve the right to appeal if they're unhappy with the sanction.

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History makes this one sting all the more. The newspaper dug up one of the most notorious episodes between Barcelona and Hernandez Hernandez: Jordi Alba's effort against Real Betis in the 2016-2017 season, when the ball crossed the line but the goal wasn't given. Few refereeing errors infuriated the club more at the time.