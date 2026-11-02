Thandolwethu Ngwenya told 'don't rush to join the PSL Big Three' as Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs eye up a transfer move for the league's top scorer

Share Follow GOAL on Google

When you are performing at the level Thandolwethu Ngwenya is currently performing, it is only natural that bigger clubs will start paying attention. But if Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns come knocking, columnist Lerato Mkhondo advice to the AmaZulu striker is simple: don't be in a hurry to leave.

Advertisement

The Zimbabwean-born striker has been one of the standout performers in the Betway Premiership this season. With nine league goals, he is currently leading the goalscoring charts and has been instrumental in AmaZulu's impressive campaign.

For a striker, confidence is everything, and right now, Ngwenya appears to have found the perfect environment to showcase his qualities. He is playing regularly, scoring goals and becoming an important figure in Arthur Zwane's team.

Of course, joining one of the PSL's Big Three comes with its attractions. There is the bigger platform, increased exposure and the opportunity to compete for major honours. But there is also the reality of fighting for a starting place in teams filled with quality players.

At Usuthu, Ngwenya is not just another striker in the squad. He is a key player, someone the team can depend on to deliver in front of goal. That responsibility is valuable, particularly at this stage of his career.

Advertisement Advertisement

And let's not forget what he could achieve by staying. AmaZulu are competing near the top of the table, and Ngwenya has an opportunity to help the club challenge the established order. Imagine being part of a team that breaks into the title conversation and makes a serious statement in South African football.

Related Topics

Sometimes, the best career decision is not the biggest move available, but the one that allows you to keep growing.

However, if Ngwenya is tempted by a move to one of the Big Three, then I would suggest he chooses Kaizer Chiefs. Amakhosi are desperately in need of a clinical finisher, and someone with his current goalscoring form could be exactly what they are looking for!

Advertisement

Jokes aside, Ngwenya should not close the door on a move to a bigger club forever. He should simply make sure that when that opportunity comes, it is the right move at the right time.

For now, keep scoring, keep developing and keep making AmaZulu supporters proud. The Big Three can wait. Thandolwethu Ngwenya should enjoy his moment at Usuthu!