Thandani Ntshumayelo: David Mogashoa on whether ex-Orlando Pirates star will join Swallows FC

The Beautiful Birds provided an update on the former South Africa youth international, who is hoping to revive his career

Swallows FC chairman David Mogashoa says they are open to signing former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo.

The 30-year-old player has been a free agent since he parted ways with Baroka FC at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Ntshumayelo started training with the Beautiful Birds last month as he looks to continue playing professional football.

Mogashoa disclosed the former Bafana Bafana international asked to train with the team in order to keep fit.

"We are not even talking about that [the possibility of signing Ntshumayelo] because he still needs to be match fit, that's the most important point," Mogashoa told Sowetan.

"The reason he asked to train with the club was that he wants to get fit.

"We're not even having a conversation with him around signing him...the agreement was that he must get fit and after that maybe we can see what happens. We can't rush things or commit to signing him."

Mogashoa did state that Ntshumayelo will be signed by the Soweto giants if he impresses the club's head coach Brandon Truter.

"If he does get match fit and the coach [Truter] is happy with him, why not sign him? Remember, the most important person here is the coach," he added.

"I am happy that the coach is the one that agreed that he trains with us. So if he meets the coach's expectations we will help him out by offering him a contract."

Ntshumayelo would bring PSL title-winning experience to the Swallows team which is competing for this season's league trophy.

The midfield maestro helped SuperSport United clinch the 2009/10 PSL title, before moving to Pirates where he also lifted the league trophy in the 2011/12 campaign.

Swallows have been the surprise package of the season on their return to the elite league after clinching last season's National First Division (NFD) title.

They are currently placed joint-second with SuperSport and Pirates on the league standings - five points behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns.