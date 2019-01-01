Thamsanqa Teyise: Nedbank Cup final clash between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy difficult to predict

The central defender feels that Galaxy could unsettle the Soweto giants if they work together as a team at the Moses Mabhida Stadium

Cape Town defender Thamsanqa Teyise says Saturday's Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy is difficult to predict.

The experienced player helped win the Nedbank Cup last season when they defeated Maritzburg United in the final.

“It’s going to be a good game to watch since both teams have done well to get to the final. So, whoever wins deserves it,” Teyise told Goal.

“On the other hand, TS Galaxy has nothing to prove anymore and I think they will go out there to enjoy themselves while looking to win it,” he said.

The 32-year-old suggested that National First Division (NFD) outfit Galaxy is capable of defeating record 13-time Nedbank Cup champions Chiefs.

“They will want to impress, while Chiefs need to win to protect the dignity of the club after finishing ninth in the this season. So, yeah it’s going to be a great game of football,” he added.

“They (Galaxy) must double their efforts for the entire 90 minutes. They must just play their hearts out for each other so that when the game is over they will know that they did everything possible on the field because for sure they are aware that Chiefs will come out gun blazing,” he noted.

“It’s a tough one to predict. I think both teams have done well on their way to the final. I cannot lie and predict, but I think both teams showed us they deserve to be in the final,” he concluded.

The winner will represent in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.