Thamsanqa Sangweni: Maritzburg United midfielder dodges Rulani Mokwena talk

The new Team of Choice midfielder has put his Pirates chapter behind him and is focusing on reviving his football career

midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni has put everything that happened at behind him, stating he doesn’t want to talk about why he left the Soweto giants.

Media reports suggested that the Empangeni-born player had a fall-out with assistant coach Rulani Mokwena, but he claims that’s all in the past.

Sangweni explained how he left the 1995 African champions with club chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza giving him his blessings, revealing how the ‘Iron Duke’ ensured he completed his switch to Mayfair.

“I don’t like to talk about Rulani, honestly, I don’t want to go back to that issue. But you can ask him on what happened at Pirates if you get an opportunity,” Sangweni told Isolezwe.

“I left Pirates on good terms. I joined Pirates after negotiating with chairman Irvin Khoza, he is the one that wanted me and I joined the club.

“Even when I left I talked to him and told him that I am not happy with certain issues and that it was difficult to work under. I then asked him to release me so that I carry on with my life.

“Then we had a number of meetings and I eventually left the club. I am very grateful to the chairman for understanding my situation."

Much was expected of Sangweni when he joined the Buccaneers in the 2017/18 season, but the former star could not establish himself, feating in only three Premier Soccer League ( ) matches.

However, he has now found a new football home with the Team of Choice and wants to impress his older brother, Siyabonga.

“I don’t know how to thank my brother on how he helped me. I have to be honest that he is like a father to me – he’s not just a brother to me,” he added.

“I think the only way to thank him is to play well at Maritzburg, continue to uplift our family’s surname."

Meanwhile, Sangweni was an unused substitute in Maritzburg United's 1-0 loss to last weekend, and they are now preparing to welcome on Friday night.