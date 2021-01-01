Thamsanqa Sangweni: Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder to re-join Chippa United

The Empangeni-born player has said his goodbyes at Highlanders following a short spell with the Swazi giants

Former midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni has confirmed he is set to return to .

The experienced player has been plying his trade in Eswatini where he turned out for Swazi Premier League giants Mbabane Highlanders.

Recent reports indicated Chippa were keen to re-sign Sangweni after the club re-appointed Dan Malesela as their new head coach.

Sangweni has now said his goodbyes to Highlanders having joined the club on a six-month deal in November 2020.

“I don’t even know what to say," Sangweni said, as quoted on Times of Swaziland.

"This is so huge for me and I want to thank Chief Ally [Kgomongwe] and of course Chippa MD [Chippa Mpengesi] for talking this through as they have given me a big opportunity."

Sangweni moved to Eswatini almost a year after being released by in December 2019 having struggled for game time at the KwaZulu-Natal side.

The 31-year-old player is grateful to Highlanders club director Kgomongwe, who was behind his move to the 13-time Swazi Premier League champions.

“Chief Ally is the reason I am where I am through Mbabane Highlanders. He trusted in me when I never thought I’d return to play football again," he added.

"He took me in and I thank him, Highlanders, Baba Dlamini and my teammates there, as well as all, who are involved in this."

Sangweni is returning to Chippa for his third spell with the Eastern Cape-based side having spent three full seasons with the club between 2014 and 2017.

The former Bafana Bafana international was the Chilli Boys club captain when he was snapped up by Pirates in June 2017.

However, Sangweni, who can also operate as a centre back, struggled for game time at Bucs as he made just three appearances in the .

The lanky player moved back to the Chippa after one season with the Buccaneers, but he parted ways with the Chilli Boys midway through the 2018/19 campaign.

Sangweni had a six-month spell with Richards Bay in the National First Division (NFD), before joining Maritzburg ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The nomadic player has also played for FC, and Cape Town in the PSL.