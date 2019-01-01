Thamsanqa Mkhize: Cape Town City captain reveals higher ambitions amid Sundowns interest

The City captain is keen to guide the Mother City side to its maiden PSL title ahead of the new 2019/20 season

skipper Thamsanqa Mkhize has declared his wish to ply his trade abroad after being linked with Premier Soccer League ( ) champions .

City chairman John Comitits earlier revealed Sundowns - along with clubs from , and - have made inquiries regarding his availability, but the 30-year-old defender has his sights sets on a move abroad.

“If there’s also an opportunity to go overseas, I would really love to use it to the best of my ability,” Mkhize told Independent Media.

“It is a motivation on its own that there are teams that have inquired about my services overseas. It shows that there’s something I’m doing well.

"These are things that we want to achieve as players. We want to go and play overseas. We want to play for big clubs."

On the other hand, the Bafana Bafana international explained how failing to don the black and white shirt did not distract from his ambition to become a successful footballer.

Mkhize was signed by the Buccaneers in 2016, but he was released after two months and he decided to join the Citizens from , where he had flourished.

“I wasn’t deflated by what happened at Pirates. Instead what happened at Pirates motivated me because I knew exactly what happened. What was key at that time was to tell my family what happened,” he continued.

"I want to thank God for giving me the strength to overcome the challenge I was facing at the time. I had faith in my talent and I kept on believing that something was going to happen for me.

On his ambitions at club level, the experienced campaigner made it clear he would like to win the PSL title.

“Personally, I would love to win the league with Cape Town City. It is also my desire to compete in the Caf ,” Mkhize concluded.

City will face in their 2019/20 PSL opener on Saturday, August 3 in Polokwane.