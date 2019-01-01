Thabo Senong rallies Amajita ahead of do-or-die clash against Korea Republic

Amajita lost their opening match of the Fifa World Cup to Argentina, and Senong knows that his team has to collect at least three points on Tuesday

South African men’s national Under-20 squad, Amajita, tackle Korea Republic in a make-or-break clash in the Fifa Youth tournament at the Tychy Stadium in on Tuesday night in what promises to be a humdinger. Kick-off time for this eagerly anticipated clash is 20h30.

Speaking after a Monday training session, Amajita head coach Thabo Senong said the match against Korea Republic will be like a cup final and it is definitely a do-or-die clash.

“A defeat or draw against Korea Republic tonight could signal the end of our campaign in the Fifa Under-20 event,” the coach insisted adding that his charges must come to the party and play to the best of their abilities to grind a result.

A relaxed Senong said his players are injury free and raring to go. He conceded that the opponents, the Korean Republic play as a unit.

“Whatever they lack in star personnel, they complement it with high work ethos,” he added.

It is against this backdrop that Senong has urged his players to be tactically aware and play as a unit.

Senong said that the loss against is water under the bridge and that Tuesday encounter with the Asian opponents is a whole new ball game for his players.

He lauded his players for the efforts at training and insists he expects the players to play smart and apply themselves in the best possible way.

All the players are injury free, with the exception of Keenan Phillips who received a red card for a wild tackle.

Senong revealed that he needs a two-attack pronged against Korea Republic in order to register a positive result and get their campaign back on track. Amajita has got 180 minutes to do just that against Korea Republic and in their last two round robin games.

Hitman Thabiso Monyane, who had a niggling injury and did not feature in the game against Argentina is fully fit and he is likely to partner Lyle Foster in attack against the hard running Asians. And in the last line of defence goalkeeper Khulekani Kubheka, who was stretched off in the dying moments of the first game against Argentina will be restored back to the starting line line-up.

Both nations – and Korea Republic – lost their opening games respectively and are in need of positive results to get their campaign back on track.