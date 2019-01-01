Thabo Senong: Amajita need to forget about Argentina defeat

The Amajita mentor has explained what his side now have to do to progress after they were defeated in their World Cup opener on Saturday

U20 coach Thabo Senong hopes to put their defeat to aside and look forward to the rest of the competition.

Amajita began their U20 World Cup campaign with a resounding 5-2 defeat that would have certainly dented their hopes of progression in the competition.

“It was just a critical phase, everything happened within one moment,” Senong told the media.

“We tried to adjust the tactics and try to get the equaliser and stay in the game but we were open at the back,” he added.

“The sooner we forget about this match the better - so that we remain focused positively for the other two games,” he said.

Amajita now have a lot to do in their two remaining games which are against and , and Senong believes that it is essential that they forget about the defeat and remain positive.

“We have to remain positive because we have been a team that have won many matches before and lost a few games, and it is all about teaching the boys to come back from a bad result,” Senong explained.

“Football has a lot of surprises and I still believe in our team and players, and I still believe in our planning in the group stages as it is a very tough group,” he remarked.

“We have to plan against Korea and Portugal and try to steal results and points out of this, we need to get three points and a draw, or two wins if possible,” Senong further suggested.

Article continues below

“The group is still open so we have to remain hopeful. I have to believe in the boys and believe in our plan to make it better in the last two games,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Senong will be without Keenan Phillips who was sent off against Argentina, but one bit of good news will be the fact that goalkeeper Khulekani Kubheka could potentially return with his injury sustained during the game believed to not be as serious as initially feared.

