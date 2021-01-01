Thabo Qalinge: Former Orlando Pirates winger unveiled as new AmaZulu FC player

Usuthu could unleash the dribbling wizard when they face Leopards in Limpopo this weekend

AmaZulu FC have announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates fan-favourite Thabo Qalinge.

The experienced winger has been clubless since he was released by SuperSport United in July 2020 after his contract with the Tshwane giants expired.

Qalinge recently began training with AmaZulu as he looked to impress the club's head coach Benni McCarthy.

The 29-year-old has now joined the KwaZulu-Natal giants, but the club did not reveal the length of his contract.

"Jersey number 47 in the Usuthu area. Let’s give Thabo Qalinge a warm welcome he deserves," a club statement read.

The dribbling wizard is pleased to have joined Usuthu, who have been in great form in the PSL under McCarthy, having won their last four matches.



"Hi, I am Thabo 'Section 10' Qalinge. I am happy to be at AmaZulu. I will be wearing jersey number 47," he said.

Qalinge has become McCarthy's second signing since he joined the Durban-based club in December 2020.

Zukile Kewuti was McCarthy's first signing when he secured a move to AmaZulu FC from Cape Town City last month, on loan for the rest of the season.

Qalinge will be competing with the likes of Kewuti, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Luvuyo Memela and Phakamani Mahlambi at Usuthu.

The Soweto-born player will be hungry for some game time, having made just five competitive appearances for SuperSport in the 2019/20 season.

'Section 10' has struggled to rediscover the form which saw him become one of the best wingers in the country during his time with Mpumalanga Black Aces, now known as Cape Town City.

Pirates reportedly beat their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs to Qalinge's signature when they purchased him from Aces in July 2014.

The diminutive player was a bit-part player during his five-year spell with Pirates which saw him make 62 appearances in the league for the Soweto giants.

Qalinge could make his official debut for AmaZulu when they take on relegation-threatened Black Leopards in a league game at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.