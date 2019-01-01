Thabo Qalinge: Former Orlando Pirates winger signs for SuperSport United

The 27-year-old has found a new football home as he joins Amatsantsantsa A Pitori after leaving the Buccaneers

After parting ways with , Thabo Qalinge has found a new football home and has joined SuperSport United on a one-year deal with an option for a further two years.

The winger was released by the Soweto giants just after their return for pre-season and has been linked with a move to and , but he surfaced in Tshwane.

Qalinge has been training with coach Kaitano Tembo’s troops for a while and Amatsantsantsa A Pitori’s media officer Brian Moshoeshoe confirmed the news to Goal on Friday

“I can confirm that Qalinge has signed a one-year deal. It’s a one-year deal with an option for two years,” Moshoeshoe told Goal.

The former Mpumalanga Black Aces star could not command a regular spot under coach Milutin Sredojevic last season and he was eventually released.

Apart from Qalinge, the Soweto giants also released Thabo Matlaba, Mpho Makola, who have since joined Black and Cape Town City, respectively.

Taking a glimpse at his contribution for the 1995 African champions, Qalinge struggled for form throughout the season and featured 14 times in all competitions, but could not score a single goal.

Although he trained with the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup finalists and reportedly impressed Tembo, he stopped training with the club as he suffered from sickness.

However, Qalinge will now look to revive his football career and help United help the Tshwane side to challenge for trophies.

Qalinge will reunite with former Pirates teammates at SuperSport in the form of striker Thamsanqa Gabuza and winger Kudakwashe Mahachi.

Meanwhile, Tembo’s side is now heading to Braamfontein to face in their MTN8 quarter-final clash on Sunday, where the Soweto-born winger could make his debut.