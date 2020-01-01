Thabo Mosadi: Swallows FC sign Ajax Cape Town midfielder

The 30-year-old has returned to Gauteng for the first time in four years to join the Dube Birds

returnees Swallows FC have announced their seventh major signing following the acquisition of Thabo Mosadi from Cape Town.

Club chairman David Mogashoa has been busy putting together a squad that will compete in the elite league after his team pipped the Mother City-based club to the automatic promotion on the final day of the 2019-20 season.

Swallows took to their social media platforms on Saturday morning to unveil the former AmaTuks marksman.

However, the club didn't disclose the details of Mosadi's contract.

has secured the signature of Midfielder Thabo Mosadi

Welcome to the Nest #SwallowsFC#TheBirdsAreBack pic.twitter.com/aDxxhRUqJs — SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) September 26, 2020

Mosadi comes with a wealth of experience to the Dube Birds as he's previously campaigned in the PSL with AmaTuks.

He joined Ajax from AmaTuks in 2016 and went down with them in an attempt to help them return to top-flight football but his efforts and that of the team were not enough to secure a place in the PSL.

Ajax lost to Black in the play-offs, finishing second behind the Thohoyandou-based side who won all their four games to eventually retain their status.

Mosadi has 138 league games in the PSL and boasts 12 goals and 18 assists to his name.

He joins the other six players who arrived this week as preparations for the 2020-21 season are underway under coach Brandon Truter.

The first signing to arrive at the Dobsonville-based side is veteran midfielder and former maestro Musa Nyatama.

Swallows then acquired the services of Moeketsi Makhanya from JDR Stars to boost their striking department.

Makhanya scored 12 goals for JDR Stars in his debut season in the NFD and Swallows moved swiftly to sign him, beating the likes of Orlando Pirates and to his services.

The other new players include Ruzaigh Gamildien, Daniel Gozar, Kagiso Malinga and Wandisile Letlabika.

Letlabika arrived on Friday alongside Malinga from Bloemfontein and SuperSport United respectively.

What's clear from the players Swallows have signed so far is that they want to build their team with a blend of experienced and young players in order for them to at least stay in the PSL in their first season.