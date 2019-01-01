Thabo Mngomeni: Orlando Pirates should forget about infamous Cape Town City defeat

The retired midfielder has backed the PSL log leaders ahead of their must-win encounter against the Citizens

Orlando Pirates legend Thabo Mngomeni says his former side has no option, but to beat Cape Town City on Saturday afternoon.

The Soweto giants, who are sitting at the top of the standings, are looking for their first win in the Mother City against Benni McCarthy’s men.

“I think Pirates must win there’s no other alternative. A win is non negotiable for the club, the supporters and the technical staff,” Mngomeni told Goal.

“They have done very well to reach this stage and they can beat City. They should not focus on previous results,” he said.

Pirates' hopes of winning last season's PSL title came to an end after losing to in the Mother City in April 2018.

“That will not work for them because they have defied the odds so far, the position they occupy on the log doesn’t need them to look at what happened in the previous matches, but to write a new chapter,” added the former Mthatha Bucks skipper.

Pirates will win the league if they win their last two matches against Cape Town City and .

“City is a good team and they have a good coach we must acknowledge that, but Pirates should not respect them on match day,” he continued.

“On the other hand, the desire to get a win must not put pressure on Pirates, but on the technical staff. The players must just enjoy themselves on the field of play,” said the former Bafana Bafana star.

“We should not talk about a win that will boost their chances to clinch the title, but they know they deserve something at the end of the season,” he responded.

“The supporters are there and they enjoy seeing Pirates in Cape Town, but a draw will definitely be a disappointing result. If they draw, I am sure the whole of will be disappointed because the league race is very tight,” he concluded.