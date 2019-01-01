Thabo Matlaba waits on Orlando Pirates regarding his future

The 31-year-old is eligible to sign a pre-contract with a team of his choice now that he has entered the final six months of his contract with Bucs

Defender Thabo Matlaba is yet to hear from Orlando Pirates regarding his immediate future at the club.

Matlaba lost his place in the Bucs starting line-up this season, and with his contract coming to an end in June, reports suggest that he could be offloaded.

His agent, Abbie Rasimphi, told Goal that Pirates are yet to indicate whether or not the player will be retained beyond June this year.

However, he admitted that Matlaba wants to play regular football again.

"Right now, they [Pirates] haven't said anything. His contract is expiring in June. What's supposed to be happening is to be hunting [for a new club] because the boy wants to play football," Rasimphi said.

Asked if Matlaba has started looking for a new team, Rasimphi said they will wait for Pirates to make up their minds before making any pronouncements on his next possible move.

"We will wait and hear what they say before we can start looking for a team for him," he concluded.

Matlaba was recently linked with a possible move to Kaizer Chiefs, while SuperSport United are also believed to be keeping an eye on him.

He has managed just seven appearances this season with his last match coming in October 2018.

Matlaba's future became the subject of speculation when he supposedly refused to join Chippa United at the start of the campaign.

While Milutin Sredojevic played him soon after the start of the 2018/19 season, things went from bad to worse when Matlaba was left out from the Caf Champions League squad.