Thabo Matlaba to swap Orlando Pirates for Kaizer Chiefs?

The experienced full-back has fallen down the pecking out at the Houghton-based outfit

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in snapping up Orlando Pirates full-back Thabo Matlaba.

The 31-year-old was an integral part of Pirates’ plans in recent years but has found game time difficult to come by with Milutin Sredojevic at the helm. This has seen Matlaba previously linked with several moves, although nothing materialised.

However, with Matlaba having played just seven league games for Pirates this season, this could see many suitors lining up to snap him up should he decide to leave the Soweto giants.

Amakhosi are believed to be leading the race for the left-back but there is also interest from SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits, according to reports in the Daily Sun.

A source close to the publication has revealed that Ernst Middendorp’s side have already approached Pirates as they look to sure up the left-back position.

“Chiefs have shown interest on Matlaba and management are busy negotiating with Pirates hoping to sign him immediately,” a source told Daily Sun.

This though could not be confirmed by Matlaba’s agent Abbie Rasimphi, who was mum when questioned regarding the links.

While Rasimphi acknowledged interest in his client, he explained that nothing has been cast in stone as yet regarding the future of Matlaba .

“Matlaba’s contract with Pirates expires in June. There are teams enquiring, but there is nothing concrete at the moment,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Matlaba was not part of Pirates’ recent squad that walked away with a comfortable victory over Chippa United.

It now remains to be seen whether or not he will jump ship and join Pirates’ crosstown rivals or bide his time and leave the Soweto giants at the end of the season as a free agent.