Thabo Matlaba awaits word on Orlando Pirates future

Matlaba has fallen out of favour at Pirates, and he looks set to depart ways with the club after seven years at the Houghton-based outfit

Former Bafana Bafana defender Thabo Matlaba is still waiting to hear if will renew his contract which comes to an end on June 30.

Matlaba has been linked with a potential exit at the club after having a season to forget under the tutelage of coach Micho Sredojevic.

According to Matlaba's agent, Abbie Rasimphi, Pirates have not said a word on whether or not the utility player will form part of their plans for the upcoming season.

"Unfortunately, we have not heard anything from Pirates. His contract is coming to an end," Rasimphi told Goal.

Matlaba will not start looking for a new home until he hears from his current employers, according to Rasimphi.

Asked if he has already started planning for Matlaba's future, Rasimphi said: "No, we must first hear what Pirates' intentions are before we can start looking around. For now, he remains a Pirates player until the end of the month."

The 32-year-old full-back was previously linked with a possible move to , but neither camp has been able to confirm the news.

Rasimphi said he only reads about the Chiefs reports in the media, while he also refused to speculate as to where Matlaba could be heading should Pirates decide against renewing his contract.

Matlaba was reportedly transferred to at the start of the 2018/19 season, but he rejected the move despite being unveiled by the Port Elizabeth-based side.

He fought his way into the Pirates starting line-up and he ended up making seven league appearances for the Soweto giants.

However, that was very early in the season, and it became very clear that he was not in Sredojevic's plans.

Matlaba last featured for the Buccaneers on the 6th of October 2018 when they played to a 1-1 draw with .