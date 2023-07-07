Thabo Cele not keen on a PSL move even if his favourite team Kaizer Chiefs come calling

Thabo Cele is no looking forward to playing in the Premier Soccer League yet as he plans to continue chase his dreams in Europe.

Cele not keen on a move to the Premier Soccer League

He does not rule out the possibility of playing in the PSL

He currently plays for Polish side Radomiak Radom

WHAT HAPPENED: Thabo Cele says he has no appetite to play in the Premier Soccer League even though Kaizer Chiefs have shown interest in him. Amakhosi have been linked with the 26-year-old who turns out for Polish side Radomiak Radom and the player is aware even though there has never been an official offer coming from Naturena.

Cele, a product of the KwaZulu-Natal Football Academy, does not want to leave Europe just yet and not even his favourite club can convince him.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It is something I know about," said Cele when he was asked if he knows about Amakhosi's interest as per iDiski Times.

"But it is something that is always possible, especially when the window is open. I won’t lie, it is something you consider. But my intention is to always climb up the ladder that side [Europe] and that is my dream, you know what I mean. But at the moment, coming to South Africa is not something I think about, but you never know because it is football and there are many surprises."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cele has never played in the Premier Soccer League as he has had a couple of stints in Europe. He has played for Benfica's reserve side in Portugal and has turned out for CD Cova da Piedade in Portugal's second division. He still has hopes of playing in Europe's elite leagues and he draws inspiration from players like Siyanda Xulu, who has played in Russia and Azerbaijani.

BROTHERS IN ARMS:

WHAT'S NEXT: Cele is currently with Bafana Bafana in the Cosafa Cup where he won the Man of the Match in the opening game against Namibia. He is expected to start again when South Africa take on Botswana on Saturday.