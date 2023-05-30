Orlando Pirates' Thabiso Monyane carries hopes of playing in the Premier League where his friend, Lyle Foster, is expected to feature next season.

Pirates defender eyes a move abroad

Monyane prefers the Premier League

Foster expected to shine in English top-flight

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Monyane revealed that he still hopes to ply his trade abroad, and it appears as though he is targeting the Premier League where his long-time friend, Lyle Foster, is going to play next season. Foster helped Burnley to gain promotion to the English top flight under the watchful eye of his coach Vincent Kompany.

WHAT WAS SAID: Speaking on Robert Marawa's MSW radio show on 974, the Pirates right-back said he is looking forward to moving out of the Premier Soccer League soon.

"I have been talking to him and I know what he has been going through and how he overcame those obstacles. I also try to tell him to not give up and look where he is now. I am quite happy for him and it is possible for me, I will never stop believing and I will never stop working hard for that goal," said Monyane.

"It is really heartwarming to see him excelling. I knew him since the age of 12, we played together at Pirates development and we went to the same school, Parktown Boys High... we literally grew up together and me seeing him flourishing in Europe and going to play in the English Premier League is a big motivation to say 'it is possible if you put dedication and discipline through it'," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster will become the latest South African to play in the Premier League and will look to walk in the footsteps of the likes of Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar, who made a name for themselves in that league with clubs like Blackburn Rovers and Everton.

WHAT'S NEXT: Monyane, however, will first need to become a regular and consistent player under Jose Riveiro if he is to stand a chance of leaving the PSL. The Buccaneers are enjoying their off-season now after a successful season where they bagged two trophies.