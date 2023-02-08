Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare has revealed how he was shocked to read reports that he was set to sign for Kaizer Chiefs.

Monare explained how he was surprised by Chiefs links

The midfielder insisted he only wanted to join Pirates

Former Bidvest Wits star is one of Bucs’ key players

WHAT HAPPENED? Monare explained the difficult situation he found himself in, having to worry about his health at the height of Covid-19 and the club, when his then-side Bidvest Wits folded in June 2020, leaving him and his teammates in limbo.

The player would secure a move to Pirates but that was after he was linked with Chiefs, reports he claims shocked him since he only had eyes for Bucs.

Monare has become a key player for Jose Riveiro’s side this season, featuring in 11 games while scoring one goal and he wants to repay that faith by putting in great performances.

The midfielder has added dynamism to his game in 2022-23 with his movement and skillset crucial to how Riveiro’s side have become one of the high-possession teams in the PSL.

He is also not afraid to make forward runs which saw him rewarded with a goal in Pirates’ 4-1 thrashing of Stellenbosch last month.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "My mom asked me why I didn't tell her [that he was joining Chiefs], Saleng told Marawa Sports Worldwide.

“I never got any call from anything. After the [Bidvest] Wits situation, I solidified my deal with Pirates. I was shocked when I saw reports that I will be joining Kaizer Chiefs."

“When I joined the club [Pirates], they showed me how much belief they have in me. I really hope I continue to play for the club because I'm in a good place.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2016-17 PSL winner has made 64 appearances for the Sea Robbers, scoring one goal while providing two assists, and was part of the Pirates squad that lost last season’s Caf Confederation Cup final.

His tenacity and great range of passing have seen him become one of the first names on the team sheet for Riveiro’s men.

WHAT’S MORE? Monare lauded his former coach at Bidvest Wits, Gavin Hunt, now handling SuperSport United, for playing a big part in his development while his non-selection for national team duties still baffles him.

"Tough love is what Gavin Hunt showed me,” the 33-year-old added. “He believed in me and pushed me hard beyond what I thought I could be. He made me one of the best players.

"I don't know if Hugo Broos wanted me, I heard that he didn't want people who are over a certain age to play for Bafana Bafana but for me, it was all about representing my country, I really don't care how old I am.”

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates are away to second-tier side All Stars in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 on Saturday.