Terror on the motorway: Manchester City supporters’ coach goes up in flames

A nasty incident befell some Manchester City fans on their way to Wembley Stadium for the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal. A coach carrying the team’s supporters caught fire near Junction 3 in the West Midlands: the vehicle was completely engulfed in towering flames but, fortunately, there were no injuries among the passengers, who were brought to safety, despite reports on social media of scenes of panic.





ON FIRE - The incident led to the closure of the southbound carriageway, causing total chaos on the roads just hours before the Carabao Cup final between City and Arsenal. Huge plumes of smoke billowed from the burning coach as stunned onlookers watched the scene unfold: as reported by The Sun, the fans on board the vehicle were evacuated before the fire brigade began extinguishing the blaze and then continued their journey to Wembley by other means.