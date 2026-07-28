Ghana striker Mohammed Fuseini was the victim of an armed robbery in broad daylight last Sunday in the Belgian capital, Brussels. Three masked men hauled the Union Saint-Gilloise forward from his car and stole his luxury Rolex, in an incident his club described as "extremely shocking".

Belgian channel "HLN" reports that a video circulating online shows three masked men dragging the 24-year-old from his car before making off with his Rolex, valued at between 8,000 and 14,000 euros.

Two other men searched Fuseini's car for further valuables during the daylight attack. The gang then fled the scene, leaving the player in a state of shock.

Union Saint-Gilloise said in an official statement: "The images captured last Sunday are extremely shocking," adding that the player had already been able to resume training after undergoing a medical examination at hospital to ensure his safety.

Others suffered too that day. The Brussels public prosecutor's office stated: "Three people were the victims of an armed robbery while returning to their cars in Brussels on Sunday, and according to the initial findings of the investigation, a number of individuals assaulted them and stole various valuables from them, including watches, phones and personal belongings."

Belgian authorities have since identified one of the suspects and arrested him. The Brussels public prosecutor's office confirmed that "during a search of his home, stolen goods were found," adding that "he has been charged with armed robbery as part of an organised gang, and a detention order has been issued against him".

Prosecutors have requested the appointment of an investigating judge and the suspect's detention pending trial, with investigations continuing to track down the rest of the gang behind the armed robberies in the Belgian capital.

Fuseini has played for Union Saint-Gilloise since the summer of 2024, where he enjoys great popularity among Belgian fans. He has scored 14 goals in 71 matches for the club across all competitions, including the winner in the Belgian Cup final on 14 May, when his side beat Anderlecht to lift the trophy.