Germany international Leroy Sane started for the Turkish champions, who nearly suffered an embarrassing home result against promoted side Corum FK. Sane delivered a complete disappointment in the 2-2 draw and made way shortly before the end.

"Even if the name Leroy Sane promises a lot, his performance on the pitch is a total disappointment. Last season it was not much different," said Turkish journalist Burak Özdemir of sports newspaper Fanatik in a scathing assessment of the attacker. Sane's body language is said to be "terrible, and his performance is even worse! It almost seems as if it would be better if he were not involved at all."

Sane, who joined Galatasaray on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in summer 2025, is coming off a mixed first season in Istanbul. So far he has failed to meet the high expectations, and the start of his second campaign has now gone badly wrong too.

Lead thrown away as Osimhen rescue Galatasaray a late point

Victor Osimhen at least limited the damage. The Nigeria striker star had put Galatasaray ahead in the 53rd minute, but the visitors from Corum hit back quickly. Greece international Alexandros Kyziridis, who had only moved from Heart of Midlothian in Scotland to the north of Turkey a few days ago, made it 1-1 in the 59th minute with a stunning long-range strike.

Then, just two minutes later, Corum, who had only been promoted to the second Turkish division for the first time in 2023 and are celebrating their Süper Lig debut this season, suddenly led 2-1. Galatasaray centre-back Davinson Sanchez made a fatal mistake in the build-up: as the last man in a duel with visiting striker Jesus Ramirez, Sanchez played a backpass to keeper Ugurcan Cakir that was far too short. Ramirez chased it down, kept his cool against Sanchez and the advancing Cakir, and finished with a lob.

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Galatasaray had to dig deep to avoid a complete false start. From the 70th minute, the serial champions had a numerical advantage after Corum equaliser scorer Kyziridis was sent off for a horror foul. With no need whatsoever, the attacker stamped with his studs showing into Yunus Akgün's Achilles tendon near the halfway line and immediately put his hands over his head because he knew what was coming. Referee Batuhan Kolak was absolutely right to show Kyziridis the red card.

New competition for Leroy Sane? Galatasaray need further new signings

With a man extra, the hosts poured forward but had to wait until shortly before the end for their reward. In the 90th minute, Osimhen headed in Gabriel Sara's corner for the final 2-2.

Following the disappointing opening, calls for further new signings around Galatasaray only grew louder. "I think Galatasaray need three to four reinforcements in attack in the final three weeks of the transfer window. At least one centre-forward, one playmaker and one winger," said Ugur Meleke of Turkish newspaper Hürriyet, among those calling for a new rival for Sane in the wide areas.

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Coach Okan Buruk also offered food for thought: "This week is an important week. It will be important for us to make new signings this week. Both with regard to the size of the squad and internal competition and the players who can come from within the club ... we have many gaps in attack." There is still a need for "reinforcements for the positions behind the striker, in the centre and on the wings, especially in attack", Buruk said.

Galatasaray have so far signed only two new players

As for attacking reinforcements, Galatasaray have recently apparently been trying for Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal. The Turks are even said to have lodged an offer worth 45 million euros with the English champions. Martinelli, however, is reportedly unwilling to move to the Süper Lig, which is why a move to Galatasaray is off the table for the time being. Another Arsenal attacker, Ethan Nwaneri, is also said to have sparked Gala's interest, while there have also been occasional rumours surrounding Milan star Rafael Leao.

For now, Galatasaray fans are still waiting for high-profile transfers this summer. Only two new arrivals have come in so far: midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, on loan from Burnley, and prospect Umut Erdem from second-tier side Manisa FK.

Corum, by contrast, have already spent comparatively heavily ahead of their first season in the top Turkish division. Alongside Kyziridis, the other goalscorer in the opening draw in Istanbul, Ramirez, had also only recently signed, arriving from Portuguese top-flight club CD Nacional. In total, Corum have already brought in 18 new players, including centre-back Hrvoje Smolcic for 1.2 million euros from Eintracht Frankfurt and Albania international Ylber Ramadani for one million euros from Lecce. Their most expensive signing of the summer so far, and in the club's entire history, was midfielder Mohamed Diomande, for whom Corum paid 5.25 million euros to Rangers.