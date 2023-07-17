Terrence Dzvukamanja apparently pulls a fast one on PSL giants Orlando Pirates as club release him to join SuperSport United

Orlando Pirates have released Terrence Dzvukamanja after the player claimed he was returning to Zimbabwe only to reappear at SuperSport United.

Dzvukamanja was allowed to attend a family responsibility

He will now be released by Orlando Pirates

The Zimbabwean forward will join SuperSport United

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates star Terrence Dzvukamanja will be released by the club to join PSL rivals SuperSport United.

This comes after the Buccaneers allowed the player to go back to Zimbabwe where he wanted to attend to pressing family matters. However, Bucs are now saying they are "shocked" that their Nedbank Cup hero has been having talks with Matsatsantsa A Pitori behind the club's back.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Dzvukamanja approached the club pleading to be released to play in Zimbabwe to be close to home in order to address pressing family matters," said a statement released by Pirates.

"After consideration, the club offered to pay his salary whilst sorting out his personal issues at home. The club acceded to this on compassionate grounds.

"As part of the club’s commitment to players’ welfare, Pirates make an effort to, where possible, meet the players’ requests in circumstances that help amongst other things, their mental wellbeing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates finished second in the PSL last season and will compete in the Caf Champions League alongside Mamelodi Sundowns. Bucs appeared to have already had a number of players who they planned to register for the competition and Dzvukamanja was set to be one.

"The club was therefore surprised by an approach from SuperSport for the player’s services since the club had made plans to include the player in their Caf Champions League squad. With this new development, the club will release Dzvukamanja to SuperSport.

WHAT'S NEXT: Expectations are that Gavin Hunt's side will unveil Dzvukamanja in the next few days as the two former Bidvest Wits stalwarts reunite at Matsatsantsa.