TFC at a loss after succumbing to PJ City miraculous comeback

Quite possibly the most entertaining match of the 2019 Super League season, TFC put in a Jekyll and Hyde performance in 3-5 defeat to PJ City FC.

At half time of the match against PJ City, FC could be forgiven to think that they already have three points in the bag. All they needed to do in the second half was to be disciplined and minimise their mistakes, and there was no way that they could throw away a 3-0 half time lead.

But exactly the opposite happened. Not only did promoted team came back into the game to draw level but they even went on to win the game at full time. If TFC controlled the first half, then it was the PJ City show in the second half. Tchetche Kipre (11'), Nabil Ahmad Latpi (18') and Ashaari Samsudin (19') got TFC to a good lead but it was all for nothing.

Elizeu Batista (49') kickstarted PJ City's revival and further goals from Pedro Henrique (57', 80'), Washington Brandao (58') and Zamri Ramli (77') sent the home fans into a meltdown. TFC's assistant head coach Mohd bin Nik was left in a daze as to what had transpired and laid the blame on sloppiness in the second period that caused TFC to relinquish their lead.

"Our team only played the first 45 minutes. There was zero attempt from us to go for more in the second half and PJ City pressed us and got the early goal. Within 12 minutes of the second half, it was 3-3. Players felt the pressure and we made plenty of mistakes. Our position was constantly in trouble.

"The five goals came from crosses and our mistakes. It is unimaginable to be leading 3-0 at half time and concede five goals in the second half. We didn't close PJ City down from crossing and they used their height advantage well. Maybe the players were tired from the match," said Nik.

The defeat capped a bad week for TFC as they were also knocked out by Pahang in the , having taken a first leg lead. The result saw TFC dropping to the bottom half of the standings, down to 8th spot with only two points now separating them from PJ City.

TFC's yo-yo performance is fast becoming a big worry for Nik as well as head coach Irfan Bakti but they have an immediate opportunity to redeem themselves when they travel to Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in Jengka to face Felda United on Saturday.

