Ter Stegen targets more trophies with Barcelona after signing new contract

Having extended his contract until 2025, the Germany international goalkeeper wants to add to his medal haul – and see fans back at games

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is desperate for more trophies after committing his future to by signing a new contract.

The Catalans announced last month that Ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet had all agreed to extensions.

The goalkeeper's new deal runs until 2025 and contains a release clause of €500 million (£444m/$590m).

Ter Stegen, who returned to action this month after a knee injury, has been one of Barca's few major transfer success stories in recent seasons.

The 28-year-old, who signed from in 2014, has won 12 trophies with Barca including four titles, the Copa del Rey four times and the 2014-15 .

Ter Stegen has felt at home in the city since his arrival and is now keen for more silverware – and to celebrate in front of fans again.

"Barcelona has become a home for my family and I," he said in a video published by the club. "Both on and off the pitch, we are very happy.

"So, it was clear, the direction to take. The ambition from both myself and Barca has always been to reach a renewal agreement, to continue our story, which we started together in 2014.

"It's not just about playing for the biggest club in the world; it's more than that. The city and the fans have treated me like one of their own since the beginning, and this is important to me. A feeling I will never forget.

"I want to be a player at Camp Nou for many more years and keep winning trophies. There is no greater motivation. Hopefully, in the near future, with our fans once again."

Since his La Liga debut, Ter Stegen has kept 64 clean sheets in 152 games, a tally bettered only by keeper Jan Oblak, who has 110 clean sheets in 198 games.

He has maintained a save percentage of 74.4 per cent, which is the fourth-best in 's top flight among keepers to make at least 100 saves, and a passing accuracy of 83% – the highest in the division for his position.