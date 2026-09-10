Ali Mahmoud has denied any crisis with Al Ahly's Moroccan head coach Hossein Ammouta over the controversial incident in Wednesday's match against Arab Contractors, which ended 1-1 in the fourth round of the Premier League.

The midfielder had been substituted in the second half. The former ENPPI player walked off, shook hands with football director Wael Gomaa, then turned to Ammouta, who looked visibly angry. The coach pulled the player towards him, said a few words, then pushed him with his hands. It sparked considerable controversy.

Many rounded on Ammouta after the incident, none louder than former Al Ahly goalkeeper and media figure Ahmed Shobier, who said: "When Ali Mahmoud came off yesterday, and of course I was watching on television until the videos reached me at night and I saw what happened with Ammouta, at first I honestly imagined that Ali was at fault, meaning that Ali had done something or said a word, because there was a push from captain Hossein Ammouta towards Ali, so I was going to lose my mind: why, Ali, would you do that when you know the system at Al Ahly and you are a young lad? Until I became certain, beyond any doubt, that the lad had done absolutely, absolutely, absolutely nothing."

Mahmoud hit back and set out his version of events, saying: "The matter of captain Hossein Ammouta, everyone, is completely different from what people are talking about."

Posting a story on his Instagram account, he added: "The truth is that when I came off the pitch I was upset and annoyed. I really wanted to continue and help my team-mates so that we could win. The man noticed that I was excessively upset, so he wanted to admonish me a little enthusiastically, on the basis that we are all one family. And at the same time the atmosphere was tense and we really wanted to win."

He continued: "All he said was that we all have to think about the team, that we shouldn't think about ourselves, and he said it in an enthusiastic manner. Like a father guiding his son a little excessively. And the matter ended in that moment and that was it. And honestly the man is very respectful. And I never felt that he was overstepping or belittling anyone. But unfortunately people took it by the appearance. And they don't know the truth. Whoever doesn't know, this man is very respectful."

Al Ahly sit third in the Egyptian Premier League table with 10 points from four rounds, having won three and drawn once.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums