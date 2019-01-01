Temwa Chawinga scores in Kvarnsvenden's loss to Ebere Orji's Umea

The Malawian netted her third goal in four games this term but it could not help her side avoid defeat

Temwa Chawinga was on the scoresheet in Kvarnsvenden's 2-1 loss to Umea in a Swedish Elitettan game at Umeå Energi Arena on Sunday.

Going into the encounter, Fredrik Bengtsson's side was aiming to gain their first win of the season away from home against the high-flying hosts.

The Malawi international broke the deadlock in the 40th minute to give the visitors the lead before the first-half break.

However, Wilma Oman and substitute Lova Lundin scored in the 58th and 83rd minutes respectively, to ensure the hosts earned a comeback win.

The Malawian played for 81 minutes and has now scored three goals in four matches.

On the other hand, 's Ebere Orji was in action for the whole game for Umea, while Burundi's Zabibu Nduwimana was not dressed for the game.

Kvarndvendens are 12th on the log with only two points from four matches.​

Up next, Asarum will welcome Umea, while Kvarnsveden will host Lidkoping for a fifth league encounter on May 11.