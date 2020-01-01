Tembo's future is guaranteed at SuperSport United - Matthews

The former Warriors captain will remain at the Tshwane giants beyond the expiry of his contract in June, according to the club boss

SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews has made it clear that Kaitano Tembo's future at the club is guaranteed beyond the current season.

Tembo was handed a two-year deal as head coach of Matsatsantsa, meaning his contract is coming to an end in June this year.

The former club captain is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, and reports previously suggested he could be relieved of his duties as head coach when his contract expires.

More teams

However, Matthews is failing to understand why everyone is making a meal out of Tembo's situation at the Tshwane-based outfit.

He further stated that Tembo will remain at the club for more years to come whether as the head coach or in a different capacity.

"I don't understand what the fuss is all about when it comes to Tembo's contract," Matthews told the media on Thursday.

"His future is guaranteed at the club - whether as a coach or in a different capacity."

"So, what’s the rush for?" asked Matthews.

The 49-year-old mentor has been with Matsatsantsa for 21 years as a player and coach. He joined SuperSport United from Seven Stars in 1999.

Article continues below

In his first full season as the club's head coach, Tembo reached the 2018 MTN8 final only to lose to via a penalty shoot-out.

He redeemed himself earlier this season, guiding the Tshwane giants to the MTN8 triumph in 2019, beating to the crown.

Tembo's team is currently placed third on the log with 40 points from 24 league matches.