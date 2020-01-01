Tembo urges SuperSport United captain Furman to make decision about future 'soon'

The Matsatsantsa skipper intends to go back overseas after the end of this season although he says he is open to remain in the PSL

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has urged midfielder Dean Furman to immediately make a decision about his future, at the same time saying they do not want to pressure him in making up his mind.

Furman’s contract ends in June and the former Doncaster Rovers man has already said he wants to go back to although he has not completely ruled out staying in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

In the event that Furman leaves the club, Tembo will have to appoint a new captain and he wants to know Furman’s decision "as soon as possible" for the sake of planning.

“As we said last year when the issue came up‚ we don’t want to put him under any pressure into reaching a decision,” said Tembo as per Times Live.

“For the purposes of long-term planning‚ it is important that we finalise this matter as soon as possible so that we can identify another leader within the group to take us forward.”

Furman has been with SuperSport since 2015 and Tembo described his captain as a highly-disciplined player.

“I have worked with him since he arrived at the club and he is a highly professional guy who has always given 100 percent,” Tembo added.

“I have never had any issues of discipline with him and he is a good role model for the younger players in the squad and I am sure that he will give 100 percent for as long as he is with us.”

were once rumoured to be interested in Furman and could be keeping close attention to the player’s pending decision.