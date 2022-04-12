Tembo: SuperSport United part ways with Zimbabwean coach ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash

SuperSport United have confirmed they have parted ways with coach Kaitano Tembo.

Andre Arendse will take charge of Matsatsantsa until the end of the season and the former goalkeeper assumes the reins at the club that is eighth on the Premier Soccer League table.

Tembo exits four days after SuperSport were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

He also leaves the Tshwane side four days before Saturday’s crucial league clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

“SuperSport United and head coach Kaitano Tembo have reached a mutual agreement to part ways, with assistant coach Andre Arendse appointed to the position for the remainder of the current PSL season,” the club said in a statement.

“Tembo has been a loyal servant of the club and was instrumental in drafting young players from the club’s academy system into the first-team squad.”

The Zimbabwean coach has been with SuperSport for the past 23 years, first arriving as a player, before coaching the club’s development teams.

He then served as assistant coach to Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler, before landing the head coach role in 2018.

As head coach, Tembo guided SuperSport to the 2019 MTN8 triumph as the only piece of silverware he managed to collect.

“Kaitano is the epitome of the dedicated club man,” said SuperSport SEO Stan Matthews.

“Very few players transition into coaching at the same club where they played. We want to thank Kaitano for the many years that he served SuperSport United in various capacities.

“ It is never easy parting ways but as a true servant, Kaitano has always placed the interests of the club above that of individuals. We are grateful for the role he has played at the club both as a player and coach.”

As Tembo’s future was the subject of speculation in recent days, Benni McCarthy has been tipped to replace him at SuperSport.