Tembo: SuperSport United coach's contract to be extended - Matthews

The experienced Matsatsantsa boss has set the record straight on the future of their coach

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has come to dispel the rumours that they are set to part ways with coach Kaitano Tembo.

The experienced football administrator also revealed that the former midfielder’s contract will be renewed, saying they cannot just discard someone who has been a loyal servant.

In addition, Tembo has lifted the MTN8 trophy this season and has guided the Tshwane giants to the third spot in the Premier Soccer League ( ) so far.

“I just want to set the record straight and put the matter of our head coach to bed,” Matthews told the media as quoted by Daily Sun.

“Tembo is going nowhere, and his contract will be renewed at the end of the season.

“How do you keep someone at the club for 20 years and discard them just like that? The man has shown loyalty in all these years at this club for goodness sake.”

Having promoted players such as Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena, Matthews has showered his coach with praise for being brave and introduce the youngsters.

“We want to groom Tembo,” added the CEO.

“He has done well by introducing young players, not many coaches in the PSL would do that. The man clearly loves this club and he knows it inside and out.”

Following the departure of Eric Tinkler, who resigned during the 2017/18 season, Tembo was handed a two-year deal but his contract will expire at the end of the 2019/20 PSL campaign.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Zimbabwe-born tactician will be assisted by Matsatsantsa legend Thabo September, who will join ex-Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Andre Arendse on the technical bench.

Meanwhile, with the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup finalists set to lose the services of skipper Dean Furman, Tembo is reportedly hunting for a seasoned midfielder to replace the Bafana international.