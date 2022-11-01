Tembo: Sekhukhune United part ways with former SuperSport United coach

Sekhukhune United have announced that they have parted ways with coach Kaitano Tembo with the team struggling in the PSL.

The 52-year-old had joined Babina Noko in June this year

The Limpopo side has won just two games from 12 league matches

The club will search for a new coach to replace Tembo

WHAT HAPPENED? The Zimbabwean tactician, who had been appointed by the club in June this year, has left Babina Noko due to the team's poor results in the Premier Soccer League. Sekhukhune have won just two of their 12 matches in the league under Tembo which sees the team occupying the relegation playoff spot (15th) having accumulated 11 points.

WHAT THE CLUB SAID: “I wish to thank coach Kaitano for his dedication and hard work whilst at the club," Sekhukhune CEO Jonas Malatji said.

"Ever the Professional that he is, and with his impeccable work ethic, the decision to part ways was an extremely difficult one. Sport in general and football in particular is result driven, and this remains true for the club that find itself in a very precarious position in the PSL.

“I wish to thank the players for their dedication, the support of the Technical Team and support staff, and wish the club and its supporters the very best.”

THE BIG PICTURE: Sekhukhune also stated that they will begin in earnest, the search for a new coach who would replace the former SuperSport United mentor.

MacDonald Makhubedu and Thabo Senong, who were serving as Tembo's assistants, are expected to be in charge of the team as the management searches for a new coach.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SEKHUKHUNE? Babina Noko are set to take on AmaZulu FC on December 31 as the PSL resumes after the upcoming 2022 World Cup break.

Sekhukhune, who are winless in their last three matches, will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Usuthu at Peter Mokaba Stadium.