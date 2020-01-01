Tembo: SuperSport United should have done better against Kaizer Chiefs

It was a case of a 'student' getting the better of his former 'teacher' as the Matsatsantsa coach guided his side to victory over Gavin Hunt's team

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo feels his side was some way off their best, despite beating 2-1 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Ultimately it was a fairly comfortable win for SuperSport as goals from Bradley Grobler just before the break, and Sipho Mbule, eight minutes into the second half, put them 2-0 up before Lebogang Manyama scored an 89th-minute penalty.

Amakhosi were however on top for large periods of the game, particularly in the first half, when they squandered some good scoring opportunities.

Perhaps with that in mind, Tembo admitted there is room for his side to improve, despite beating the Soweto giants.

"Chiefs were the sharper team, especially in the first half. I think we got a good break there with the goal," he told SuperSport TV after the match in Tshwane.

"We haven't played for three weeks, so you could see we got better in the second half.

"We had to get into effective areas and play effective football, it was the only way we could win this game."

Tembo, who had previously been assistant to Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt when the two of them worked at SuperSport a decade ago, was however unhappy that his team nearly allowed Chiefs back into the contest late on.

"I was just disappointed in the last minutes where we needed to manage the game. It has to be done collectively - get the ball into areas where it's difficult for the opponents to get an opportunity."

The win left Matsatsantsa in fifth place on the standings, with 12 points from six league games, five points behind leaders , who have played one match more.

The Pretoria team’s final league match of 2020 is on Saturday afternoon, away at FC.

Chiefs meanwhile are in 13th spot, just a point above the relegation zone, with six points from seven outings.