Tembo reveals why he signed former Orlando Pirates forward Gabuza

The Amatsantsantsa boss has described the positive and negative attributes of his new signing

Despite stating Thamsanqa Gabuza's conversion rate wasn't impressive, SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has explained why he decided to sign the hard-working hitman from .

This comes after the former forward netted a brace in their MTN8 quarter-final match against last weekend.

“I know that Gabuza used to miss chances. But he’s one player that I used to worry about whenever we played Pirates because of his work ethic,” he said to Independent Media.

“He works very hard and he’s not scared to get into effective areas, irrespective of whether he misses or not. He keeps on fighting and working. And when I looked back, I remembered the Gabuza which I knew from Golden Arrows, where I think he scored 10 goals,” responded the coach.

“That was the Gabuza I had in my mind when we decided to sign him. And I know goals will come when he works hard as he does,” he stated.

After opening their Premier Soccer League ( ) account with a 2-0 loss in the Tshwane Derby to , SuperSport bounced back with a 3-0 win over the Buccaneers in the league before clinching a similar win over the Clever Boys in the Cup competition.

“I think we’ve had a very good pre-season. But at the same time, it’s about continuity, we have few players that have joined us and we are trying to improve from last season,” Tembo continued.

“We’ve never really brought in a lot of players. But it’s still early days because it’s only our third match of the season, so we need to stay humble a little bit and continue to work hard,” he concluded.

With Bradley Grobler and Gabuza’s partnership yielding the desired results as far as goals are concerned so far, Tembo will hope to secure another win and keep a clean sheet when they return to the league next weekend.

Their next match is against another PSL giant in the form of away at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.