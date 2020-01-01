Tembo reveals poor state of SuperSport United's financial affairs post Covid-19

The PSL club is reportedly battling financially and have had to curtail their spending in the transfer market

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo has revealed that his club's transfer budget has been curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many industries across the world have faced major challenges due to Covid-19; some businesses have closed altogether while others are having to severely tighten their purse strings.

SuperSport were never in the top bracket when it came to splashing the cash in the Premier Soccer League ( ) - that domain has belonged mainly to teams such as , and .

But over the years Matsatsantsa have certainly competed strongly in the transfer market, enjoyed good financial backing and were probably in the top five or six spenders in the PSL.

The Pretoria club, which also has a thriving youth setup, is now struggling, as their head coach has revealed.

Tembo was asked about the probability of making more signings, including the possibility of bringing former player Jeremy Brockie back to the club.

“As far as signings are concerned, we don’t have the money [anymore]," Tembo was quoted saying by the Citizen.

"Lucky [Mohomi] was our last signing. At the moment we don’t have the budget because of the situation with Covid-19, there is no money for us to go out there in the market and look for players unless something happens but for now, we have to do with what we have,” he continued.

“Now we have only brought in two youngsters, Mpho Mathebula and Keenan Phillips, as well as George Chigova and Lucky Mohomi.

"It shows that we are no longer a team that has the budget to go out there and bring in the players we used to bring. We have to try and do with what we have and try to stay competitive,” he added.

With respect to the players the Tshwane club has brought in, they are certainly not big-name, established stars.

According to the Zimbabwe-born mentor, this is not only a budgetary restraint but also a strategic move.

“We have always had marquee signings but recently, for the past two seasons, that has never happened," Tembo explained.

"We are still building and we are going to lack consistency here and there, that is what I believe because we have got young players and young players sometimes lack that consistency. I am happy with the progress, we have done well considering what we have."

SuperSport finished fifth last season. They start their league campaign with a home match against Black on Saturday night.