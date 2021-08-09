Tembo responds to Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns links to Mbule and Mokoena

The Matsatsantsa duo has been the subject of transfer rumours since the opening of this window

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has stated midfielders Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena staying at the club would be a “huge boost” for them.

This comes as the players have been strongly linked with moves to either Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns.

Once they were resigned to the possibility of losing the star players, but Tembo has now changed his stance, saying the midfielders are not up for sale.

“I think, for the past two, three days, where the club has had to come out and say you know what, no, our players are not going anywhere,” Tembo told Power FM as per iDiski Times.

“Sipho Mbule, Teboho Mokoena are not going anywhere. And for me, that’s a huge boost for our club, because we’ve invested a lot of game time in those players. And I think they can only get better and better."

The possible transfer of Mbule and Mokoena has been widely reported during this transfer window, with the players’ respective agents at one time confirming interest from the two Gauteng giants.

If the two leave, it would further deplete SuperSport who have already lost Grant Kekana to Mamelodi Sundowns.

They have also released Zimbabwean striker Evans Rusike and Lucky Mohomi but are yet to sign a player.

Tembo insists Mbule and Mokoena will not be leaving the club as they intend to “fight for the league title.”



“So it will give us an opportunity to really go out there and fight for the league title because that’s always our ambition,” said Tembo.

“We always want to fight for the best, and as much as we know that we are using young players, but at the same time we want young players with hunger and desire, and we have that in our environment.”

Tembo’s latest remarks come a week after he said he was “annoyed" by reports linking his star players to Chiefs and Sundowns.

SuperSport now prepare to face Golden Arrows in Saturday’s MTN8 quarter-final match at Princess Magogo Stadium.

A week later, they then travel to Cape Town City to begin their Premier Soccer League campaign.