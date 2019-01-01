Tembo praises Mokoena for focusing on SuperSport United

Going into the new campaign, Matsatsantsa are relieved they will be enjoying the form of a player they did well to hold onto despite much interest

SuperSport United have a difficult Premier Soccer League ( ) season opener against reigning champions on Saturday afternoon.

Turning the fixture into an even bigger occasion, this is also the Pretoria Derby, so United will need their big guns to show up straight away.

This is where SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo is counting on midfielder Teboho Mokoena to stand up.

“Teboho has been tremendous, especially with all the talk about a possible transfer, and all the media speculation in that regard,” Tembo told IOL

“But I’m happy that he is really focused. He has been a model professional and I know he’s going to have a really good season because he’s had a good pre-season as well.”

Tembo explains why SuperSport United endured a slow start to the 2018-19 PSL campaign, and how they can avoid those issues this time around.

“The team is in good shape. We’ve avoided any major injuries and we hope that we’ll continue through the season injury-free," he added.

“Last season, we started well, but then had four of our top players out because of injuries. Our rhythm was compromised, we had to start again and find new combinations. I think it will be a little bit different this season – we’ll have a good start this time around.”

United will take on the Brazilians at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville at 3 pm.