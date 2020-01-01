Tembo: Orlando Pirates are the favourites to win the PSL title

Matsatsantsa resume their league campaign against the Buccaneers who are yet to taste defeat in all competitions this season

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has admitted his side has not been potent upfront as he prepares for Saturday’s Premier Soccer League clash against at Orlando Stadium.

The Tshwane giants face a Pirates side that is yet to be beaten this season with two league draws and a win, as well as booking a place in the final of the MTN8 after back-to-back victories over old foes .

Pirates' form has left Tembo tipping them to clinch the league title this season as the Soweto giants seek to end an eight-year drought for the championship.

More teams

“It is not easy to prepare for a big game without a full squad. We will have one day of preparation for such a big game. They [Orlando Pirates] have a great squad, and I think that they are the favourites to win the league title this season," said Tembo as per Sowetan Live.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"They have Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto and Terrence Dzvukamanja, and many quality players. They have not lost a game and are in the MTN8 Cup final. They are high on confidence.”

SuperSport are going into this match on the backdrop of elimination from the MTN8 by Bloemfontein and Tembo has demanded that his attackers become prolific.

“The [international] break came at the right time. The goals seem to have dried up, and we needed more time to work on that,” Tembo said.

“I expect a sharp SuperSport against Pirates. We are not scoring goals and not creating enough chances. We have been working on scoring goals in a couple of friendly matches.”

SuperSport have managed four goals from three league matches this season, and have won two games while losing to .

Tembo welcomes back players who were doing national team duty with their respective national teams, hoping they return uninjured including Kuda Mahachi who was with Zimbabwe together with Teboho Mokoena and Botswana international Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.

Article continues below

“We got players from Bafana, Zimbabwe, Botswana and the under-23. We will have a full squad tomorrow [Thursday], and I hope no one got injured,” Tembo said.

Midfielder Sipho Mbule is back from injury while it is not yet clear if forward Bradley Grobler has recovered from a knock which saw him withdraw from the Bafana Bafana camp last week.

Meanwhile, Pirates could be welcoming back chief striker Frank Mhango from injury.