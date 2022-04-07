Tembo opens up amid McCarthy’s SuperSport United links

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo has responded to rumours linking Benni McCarthy with the Premier Soccer League side.

McCarthy is in the market after splitting up with AmaZulu and reports have been linking him with SuperSport, but Tembo has stated he is focused on his job regardless of what is happening.

"I’m not in control of that, all I have to do is to focus on the job at hand. That’s the only important thing to me," Tembo said, as per Sowetan Live.

"What is being said out there has nothing to do with me, and [yes] anything can happen in football, so it’s normal, it happens.

"As long as I’m here, I will keep on giving my best. That’s all I can do. There’s no need to talk about it.

"It’s something that is coming from outside, so it’s all speculation and we can’t always act whenever things are said about the club. I don’t think that’s important."

The tactician went on to explain what is important to the club going forward in the season. Tembo’s charges will face GladAfrica Championship outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final on Friday.

"What’s important for us is that we’ve got six games to go in the league and the Nedbank Cup to fight for," he continued.

"This game [against TTM] is very important to us because it gives us an opportunity to finish the season with silverware. We are going to go all out, though it will mean we have played three games in the space of seven days, and that’s a bit taxing.

"But at the same time, I think it's an opportunity for our players to show what they have in terms of character, because a game like that is not going to be easy as we are playing against a team that has done well so far to get to this stage."

SuperSport United are winless in their last four PSL games after losing to Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows and drawing against TS Galaxy and Chippa United.