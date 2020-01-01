'He's happy at SuperSport United' - Tembo insists Grobler not affected by failed Orlando Pirates move

The Zimbabwean tactician expects the lethal marksman to continue scoring goals for the Tshwane giants in the new season

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo says striker Bradley Grobler has not been affected by a failed move to .

The Bafana Bafana international was expected to join the Buccaneers during the recent 2019/20 season, but a transfer to the Hughton-based giants failed to materialize.

Grobler stayed put at Matsatsantsa and he scored goals with ease as he finished the campaign with 17 goals from 34 matches across all competitions.

Tembo explained that Grobler has managed to maintain his good performances as he always stays professional.

“Look Bradley is a professional and what’s important is for him to be happy here and I think he’s happy," Tembo told the media.

"Irrespective of what might happen and what might not happen. He's always stayed professional, who knows that his value is always maintained by him performing well."

The 32-year-old, who is one of the most lethal centre-forwards in the country, hit the back of the net 14 times in the league which was his best ever goal return in the top-flight.

Grobler started the new 2020/21 season with a goal as SuperSport secured a 3-2 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the MTN8 quarter-final match last weekend.

Tembo expects Grobler to continue scoring goals for Matsatsantsa, who have been pitted against Bloemfontein in the two-legged MTN8 semi-finals.

“I don’t see any problems and I never thought I would see any problems because I know the type of player that he is and I anticipate another good season in terms of his form and scoring goals," he added.

"Remember Bradley is not only important for us in terms of scoring goals. He’s also important in terms of our attacking structure. He’s what we need in terms of leading our front line."

The 50-year-old tactician will look to Grobler when SuperSport start their league campaign with an encounter against Black on Saturday.

The match is scheduled to be played at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane.

The two teams drew 2-2 in the first round league clash in Tshwane last season, before SuperSport won 1-0 in the second round encounter in Thohoyandou.