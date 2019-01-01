SuperSport United coach Tembo hails Mosimane, Hunt, Igesund and Baxter

The Zimbabwean has just won his first piece of silverware at the helm of the club after claiming the MTN8 trophy on Saturday

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has hailed a number of coaches he has worked with for grooming him, which culminated in him winning MTN8 Cup at the weekend.

The Pretoria side edged 1-0 at Orlando Stadium to reclaim the MTN8 Cup.

It was Tembo's first piece of silverware since being thrust into the seat of SuperSport head coach on a permanent basis last August.

After the MTN8 triumph, Tembo - who is a former SuperSport United defender - gave credit to Pitso Mosimane, whom he played under at the club.

He also hailed Matsatsantsa's former coaches Gavin Hunt, Gordon Igesund and Stuart Baxter, under which he served as assistant coach.

“I’ve worked with a lot of coaches. Throughout when I was the assistant coach I always made sure that I support whoever I worked with and I learned as much as I can," Tembo was quoted as saying by SowetanLive .

"I’ve worked with Gavin Hunt‚ I’ve worked with Gordon Igesund‚ worked with coach Pitso and I’ve worked with Stuart Baxter.

"I believe in having mentors who I can pick a call and say I’m going to call you. Now I can even call Stuart at any time. I can call him when I need help on one, two, three on how do I deal with situations. He’s always there to help me because he’s been there‚ he’s seen it.

“I can speak to Gavin any time regarding players. I can speak to coach Pitso and I can speak to coach Gordon Igesund because there’s that trust which was built in all these years. They trust and they believe in me. I also thanked them because without them I will not be where I am today."

At SuperSport, Tembo has also worked under Eric Tinkler.

After the MTN8 victory, Tembo now shifts his attention to helping the club bid for the Premier Soccer League title they last won in 2010.

They are currently are in sixth position on the log, eight points behind leaders , who have played a game more than them.