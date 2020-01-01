Tembo deserves SuperSport United contract extension - Matthews

The Zimbabwean’s future appeared uncertain at Matsatsantsa in recent weeks following inconsistent results

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews says that “there is no question” about extending coach Kaitano Tembo’s contract.

Tembo’s current deal is set to expire at the end of this season and two straight league wins in SuperSport’s last matches appear to have silenced his doubters.

Prior to that, two consecutive defeats had threatened to derail his future at the Pretoria club, but Matthews has assured that they will renew the Zimbabwean’s contract.

More teams

“Kaitano has a two-year extension clause in his contract. There is no question in our minds that he deserves an extension whatever happens,” Matthews was quoted as saying by Daily Sun.

“He won us a trophy [2019 MTN8] and we are sitting okay in the league. He brought through three young players. He is a club man.

Article continues below

“I am not sure where this media nonsense comes from around his contract. Kaitano's job is not under threat. He will be with us next season no matter what."

Despite very slim chances of winning the Premier Soccer League ( ) title, helping Tembo’s case at Matsatsantsa is the possibility of playing Caf Confederation Cup football nest season.

SuperSport are currently in third spot on the PSL standings, eight points behind leaders .