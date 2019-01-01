Telkom Knockout Cup: Where was the final won by Mamelodi Sundowns?

Following the 2-1 win buy the Brazilians over the Team of Choice, Goal takes a look at how the Tshwane giants lifted the trophy

After lifting the Telkom Knockout Cup trophy on Saturday night beating 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium, ’ experience came to the fore.

Although the Brazilians were the favourites to lift the coveted trophy in Durban, coach Pitso Mosimane’s men had to be wary of the Team of Choice that is flying high.

Under the guidance of coach Eric Tinkler, the KwaZulu-Natal outfit was looking to bag its first trophy in the South African top-flight.

With the final having produced controversial moments, Goal takes a look at how the Brazilians lifted the trophy for the second time under the former Bafana Bafana manager.

Cup final experience and big match temperament

After beating in the final back in 2015 at the same venue, Sundowns were the better team when it comes to head-to-head comparisons ahead of the final.

Even though Sundowns didn’t look convincing as they were involved in three competitions, ‘Jingles has managed to get out a good team to ensure they lifted the trophy.

Boasting players such as Themba Zwane, Hlompho Kekana, and Gaston Sirino, the Chloorkop-based side were having an added advantage in the game, but Mosimane had to remind his men to remain disciplined.

Considering the fact Maritzburg beat Amakhosi, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder was looking to ensure they lifted their first trophy in front of a packed Mabhida Stadium, but they could not finish their chances in time to engrave their name on the trophy.

With the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions blessed with players such as Sirino, Zwane and Kekana, they had experienced players compared to the Team of Choice.

Even though Sundowns had the best ammunition for the clash, Mosimane had to ensure he neutralized players such as Judas Moseamedi, Mxolisi Kunene and Bandile Shandu, but the bulky striker eventually managed to find the back of the net.

The former hitman managed to shock the Tswane giants in the opening half, but Mosimane’s experience managed to prevail on the day.

Mauricio Affonso’s contribution

The Uruguayan managed to help Sundowns to revive their status and he scored a brace in the final. He would go on to boost his profile as one of the best signings made under Mosimane’s tenure.

Even though they have benefited from what many call a referee’s blunder as Moseamedi’s goal was disallowed, Sundowns will accept the win.

On his post-match analysis, the Kagiso-born coach did accept his men have to benefit, but it was not the same sentiment for his counterpart, Tinkler who lamented the official’s error.

Maritzburg United’s bravery

Although they had lost the encounter on Saturday evening, Tinkler’s men showed a good fight to reach the final and will look to be encouraged with their display.

Many would have given United zero chances in terms of lifting the trophy when it comes to numbers and quality, but Tinkler was hoping to lift his second TKO Cup title in the PSL.

Beating coach Ernst Middendorp’s men was a massive boost for the so-called minnows and their mission was to shock one of the best teams in the PSL.

However, Tinkler will have to now turn his focus on ensuring they remain in contention of protecting their PSL status.

The 1996 winner with Bafana deserves credit for guiding the team into becoming a Cup finalist just after surviving relegation axe a few months ago.

On the other hand, the Brazilians will look to build on their cup success and ensure they push for their 10th PSL crown as they look to close the gap on the Naturena-based side.

Even though many would argue that the Brazilians are now benefitting on errors committed by the middlemen, Mosimane will be pleased to lift a trophy as they are also setting their sights on the league and Caf titles.