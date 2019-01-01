Telkom Knockout Cup: What Mamelodi Sundowns' victory over Maritzburg United means

Masandawana outsmarted the Team of Choice in an entertaining final and Goal discusses what it means

New Telkom Knockout Cup champions were crowned on Saturday as claimed the title for the fourth time.

The Tshwane giants were made to work hard for the win by a resilient side at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Two second half goals by Mauricio Affonso inspired a courageous Sundowns side to a 2-1 win with Judas Moseamedi having opened the scoring for the Team of Choice.

Goal takes a look at what the result means:

Second Most Decorated Club

Sundowns have now lifted four Telkom Knockout titles which makes them the second most decorated club in the history of the tournament.

They came into the clash with the Team of Choice having won the tournament three times alongside , but they have now pulled away from their Gauteng rivals.



Only have won more trophies than Masandawana having clinched a record 13 titles since the inception of the competition in 1982.

The Wait Continues

Maritzburg's long wait for their maiden major trophy continues after their narrow defeat to Sundowns in an enthralling final.

It was the KwaZulu-Natal side's second major cup final having reached the 2018 Nedbank Cup final where they were defeated by .



Established in 1979, the Team of Choice have joined , who have also reached the Telkom Knockout final on one occasion and failed to clinch the trophy.

Mosimane Claims Another Trophy

Pitso Mosimane has now won nine major trophies with Sundowns since joining the Chloorkop-based side in December 2012.It is also his second Telkom Knockout title with Tshwane giants having guided the team to its third trophy in 2015 when they defeated Chiefs in the final.

Overall, the Kagiso-born tactician has won 11 titles in his coaching career including the SAA Supa 8 (MTN8) and Absa Cup (Nedbank Cup) which he won with SuperSport United.

Kekana Moves Closer To Klate

Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana is edging closer to the most decorated player in the Premier Soccer League ( ) era, Daine Klate, who won 14 trophies before he retired earlier this year.The 34-year-old midfield maestro has now won 11 major trophies namely: Telkom Knockout (two) PSL titles (six), Nedbank Cup, Caf and Caf Super Cup.

Retired Chiefs legend Thabo Mooki (13 trophies) and Klate are the only two players, who have won more titles than Kekana.

