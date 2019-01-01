Telkom Knockout Cup: This is a good time to face Kaizer Chiefs - Moseamedi

The Team of Choice go into Sunday’s match flying on a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions

striker Judas Moseamedi wants his side to ride on their good recent form when they clash with in Sunday’s Telkom Knockout semi-final match at Mbombela Stadium.

A seven-match unbeaten streak marks Maritzburg’s recent run when they arrive in Nelspruit.

The good form includes three Premier Soccer League ( ) victories and two draws in the same competition, as well as respective penalty shootout wins over and in the Round of 16 and quarter-final stages of the Telkom Knockout.

They face a Chiefs side also flying high, having won eight straight games across all competitions.

Moseamedi feels there is no other perfect time to meet Amakhosi than now as both sides go into this showdown high in confidence.

“With our current form, ke nako egrand [it's a good time] to face Chiefs. We've been winning and our confidence is sky-high, so we rely on the very same confidence against Chiefs,” Moseamedi was quoted as saying by Sowetan Live.

“We’ve been preparing for the Chiefs game the same way we did for all our past games, and we focus on ourselves not them. The aim is to win at least one Cup this season and we have a chance to do that with the Telkom Knockout.”