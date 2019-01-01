Telkom Knockout Cup: 'There are no friends in football' - Maritzburg United boss Kadodia tells Kaizer Chiefs

The Team of Choice boss has sent a strong message to the German manager as they look to reach the TKO Cup final

Ahead of this weekend's Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final clash, chairman Farook Kadodia has warned coach Ernst Middendorp that there are no friends in football.

The Team of Choice boss expects a humdinger of a match at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon but says it will be challenging for them to fly from the coast to Mpumalanga.

On the other hand, Kadodia has acknowledged Amakhosi are in great form but he is confident that his men can reach the final because they are also playing well.

“We are not enemies but there are no friends in football. At the end of the day, we each have a job to do. We keep it professional.,” said Kadodia as quoted by IOL.

“I do speak with Ernst now and again. I don’t think it is the right time for me to speak to him but I’ll speak to him after the game.”

Coming to the clash where the two Premier Soccer League ( ) are set to meet for the first time this season, the club owner admits their next opponent is doing exceptionally well.

“Amakhosi are in a rich vein of form and so is Maritzburg. We are set for a blockbuster encounter,” he added.

“I’m happy we are in the semi-finals. Chiefs are taking us to Mbombela Stadium.

“It is not easy for a coastal team as we travel to Mpumalanga and on Wednesday we are back in Maritzburg to play SuperSport United, and next Sunday we are playing .

“But I firmly believe that we can beat Chiefs and go into the final.”

Under the guidance of former Bafana Bafana midfielder Eric Tinkler, Maritzburg has secured five wins out of seven matches in all competitions and will head to Nelspruit in high spirits.

On the part of Amakhosi, they have only suffered a single loss in 11 PSL games and sit at the top of the table.