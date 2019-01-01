Telkom Knockout Cup: Orlando Pirates showing great promise under Mokwena – Malokase

The former Buccaneers forward has backed the Soweto giants to come back fresh for their Cup clash as they meet Stellies on Saturday

Retired striker Patrick Malokase believes the Soweto giants have what it takes to reach the next stage of the Telkom Knockout Cup when they welcome Stellenbosch FC on Saturday evening.

The Free State-born former striker previously tasted TKO Cup glory with the Buccaneers and hopes coach Rhulani Mokwena will have sorted their defensive issues by the time they return to action at Orlando Stadium.

Moreover, Malokase has praised the Pirates brand of football but admits they just need to shut the back door whilst calling on skipper Happy Jele to rally behind his troops.

“I think this game should be their turning point. Pirates are playing good football and they just have to get the results,” Malokase told Goal.

“Under Rhulani they have shown promise because they are scoring goals and attacking well. I think this is their weekend where they need to get a win and turn the corner.”

Having gone all the way to the final only to lose to eventual champions FC on penalties last season, the former Bloemfontein player has urged the 2011/12 TKO Cup champions to take it one game at a time.

“I think it's important to take it one game at a time, the next game is the most important and not to look far ahead,” he continued.

“Pirates must play their best football and the coach must select the best squad, motivate them for the next game. Cup games are a do or die and for me, the team that does that can go all the way to the final and win it.

“I think Pirates play a good brand of football, they are a good and a big team, but the supporters are not patient.”

With the Sea Robbers having conceded 12 and scored 11 goals in their seven Premier Soccer League ( ) matches so far, Malokase has called on veteran skipper Jele to show his leadership qualities at home.

“A big club is expected to win and they have Jele who is very experienced at the back. He must raise his hand and lead his troops to ensure they don't concede because they can score goals,” continued the 37-year-old.

Article continues below

“I hope coach Rhulani has worked hard to fix the back door during the past two weeks and I am confident they have identified their shortcomings and worked on them.

"Honestly, they are vulnerable defensive-wise and they need to sort it as soon as possible.

"They still have good players at the back, it's a matter of getting the right personnel in the right positions and combinations. I’m sure they can start to win their games if they keep a clean sheet."