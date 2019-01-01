Telkom Knockout Cup: Orlando Pirates must suffocate Kaizer Chiefs – Makhanya

The retired midfielder has backed the Buccaneers to win the TKO Cup clash this weekend

Ex- midfielder Joseph Makhanya predicts a comfortable victory for his former side against in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final on Saturday afternoon.

The retired midfielder believes coach Rhulani Mokwena’s men have turned the corner following their recent wins over Stellenbosch FC and .

Although Amakhosi have only registered a single loss in the league so far, ‘Duku Duku’ has warned [Pirates to remain disciplined against Ernst Middendorp's side.

“It’s a very big game and a tough one where we need a winner at all costs. I support the Buccaneers because they are doing well now,” Makhanya told Goal.

“I saw their last few games especially the one against Highlands Park, they showed energy and discipline especially at the back and the confidence is there.

“They managed to keep a clean sheet against Stellenbosch in the cup and on Tuesday (against Highlands Park). This is an opportunity for silverware and we know we missed the opportunity in the Caf and in the MTN8 - I believe they can redeem themselves this weekend.

“I just hope and believe they can deliver a good performance because the team that is seen as an underdog usually does well in the Soweto Derby," he added.

“I know Chiefs have not beaten Pirates in the past few seasons (past five matches in all competitions) and the boys are motivated by that. Chiefs may be doing well so far, but I don’t give them a chance this weekend.”

Although the Soweto-born legend is confident Pirates can preserve their unbeaten run against their bitter rivals, he stated that previous results will go out of the window once the first whistle is blown.

“The other thing about the derby is that previous results don’t really count, but hunger, approach, and determination is what counts on the day,” continued the 38-year-old.

“Pirates must not be comfortable to read too much on the previous results, but look to write new records or history.

“Chiefs are aware they have been struggling to beat Pirates in the past few seasons, but they will forget about that when the referee blows the whistle.”

On where Bucs can potentially win the match, Makhanya has called for defending as a unit to ensure the Glamour Boys don’t breathe in the final third.

“I like the energy in the Pirates squad, the speed is there and all the players are prepared to work hard,” he added.

“I am hoping the coach will have his best eleven that is hungry on the day because he can have a good plan but if there’s no hunger and commitment, there’s no way they can beat Chiefs.

Article continues below

“I can see Rhulani’s influence in the squad and one more win over Chiefs will definitely keep the spirits higher. Chiefs are getting the results this season, but they are not playing their best football.

“Let’s be honest, they were not supposed to beat because they didn’t play the best football. Sundowns dominated and created the chances, but Chiefs could only take their chances," he continued.

“If Pirates can ensure Chiefs don’t play or have space in the final third, then they can win it. Chiefs are just clinical, they grab any chance they get – my advice is to defend as a unit.”