Telkom Knockout Cup: Orlando Pirates must be ready for Kaizer Chiefs – Motale

The retired Buccaneers skipper backs the team to get better as the tournament progresses and believes Mokwena's side can face any team

Former skipper Edward Motale says the Buccaneers must be ready to face in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-finals.

Although ‘Magents’ believes beating Stellenbosch FC on Saturday evening should not be celebrated because they are rookies in the Premier Soccer League ( ), he says there are fewer concerns now after keeping a clean sheet.

Moreover, Motale believes everyone has breathed a sigh of relief and hopes the win will motivate the team as they meet coach Steve Barker's side in the league next weekend.

“I don’t think we can choose opponents in a Cup tournament because we are in the right stage now where you must be ready to face anyone,” Motale told Goal.

"I think anyone is fine for Pirates in the quarter-finals because everybody is there not by fluke. Any team will be a test for the guys.

“We must just focus on improving the team and not think about the opponent. At least we know how Chiefs play. It’s not like we will meet a team from overseas. We know their culture, players and we will just take the draw results and prepare.”

In addition, coach Rhulani Mokwena has bagged his second win in all competitions since taking over the coaching reigns in August and Magents has also credited the inclusion of Wayne Sandilands in place of Joris Delle at Orlando Stadium.

“It was a balanced game of football, at least there was no goal conceded and that is pleasing. The focus is now more on scoring more goals,” continued the legend.

“The problem at the back is solved now, I was having sleepless nights with our defence. I am happy because the guys are creating chances. It’s just a matter of converting now, I think everybody is happy and beginning to have that belief in the team.

“I also think the inclusion of Wayne Sandilands was a good decision because he improved the communication lines. I am not saying Joris Delle was bad, but it’s good to have experienced keepers to improve the competition.

“The competition is tight in all departments and Sandilands is aware that he cannot just think his place is guaranteed, every goalkeeper must fight and remain consistent.”

Speaking about the fact that goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt walked away with the Man of the Match award, Motale lamented the missed chances, saying Thembinkosi Lorch should have netted a hat-trick.

“That is why I am saying their goalkeeper kept them in the game. If it wasn’t for him, we would be talking about a big margin today,” expressed Motale.

“I think Lorch should have netted three goals but their goalkeeper was the best. The win is a confidence booster because the team was under tremendous pressure. I think everybody was under pressure from the fans to the supporters.

“We should take the win and focus on improving going forward. However, they must not rest on their laurels and think they have turned the corner because we are talking about rookies, to be honest.

“Stellenbosch is looking to establish themselves in the league and we need to build on from this win and test ourselves against top teams.”